Sunny and slightly warmer Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKCloudy and colder for this morning. Temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chills in the low to mid 20s. Cloudy early today, with decreasing clouds for some sunshine into the afternoon.Colder, with a high in the upper 30s.

COLDER TONIGHTPartly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low in the lower 20s.

WARMER FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKENDMore sunshine than clouds for Friday. Warming, too, with a high in the mid 40s. Not as cold Friday night.Low in the low to mid 30s with isolated rain/snow showers likely overnight into Saturday morning.

WET BUT MILD SATURDAY, ISOLATED SHOWER SUNDAYScattered showers likely Saturday, mainly in the morning. High around 50° and breezy.Lower 30s for Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies.Chance for a few showers Sunday. Mild, with a high in the upper 40s.

WINTRY MIX CHANCE AND COOLER MONDAYSlightly colder for Sunday night, with a low in the upper 20s.Mainly cloudy and cooler for Monday. High in the low to mid 40s with isolated rain/snow chance.

SEASONAL TUESDAY, SHOWER CHANCE AND WARMER WEDNESDAYPartly cloudy and chilly Monday night, low in the lower 20s.Partly sunny and seasonal for Tuesday. High in the lower 40s.Low to mid 30s Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.Warmer for Wednesday, with isolated shower chance. High around 50°.Cooler Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 20s.Mostly cloudy Thursday with a high in the mid 40s.