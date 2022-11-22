(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and chilly in the mid 20’s this morning. Winds are light, so wind chill not a factor this morning.

Another sunny day, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Mostly clear and upper 20’s tonight.



WARMER THAN AVERAGE MID TO LATE WEEK, NICE FOR THANKSGIVING TRAVEL

Sunny and a high around 50° for Wednesday.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, low in the upper 20’s.

Mainly cloudy and low 50’s for Thanksgiving.

Chance for rain showers Thursday into Friday morning. Low in the mid 30’s.



RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY AND AGAIN SUNDAY

Scattered rain showers Friday, high in the mid 40’s.

Lower 30’s Friday night with an isolated shower, with flurry mix.

Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the mid 40’s.

Mostly cloudy and upper 30’s for a mild Saturday night.

Rain showers likely Sunday, high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Slight chance for a sprinkle of flurries Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 30’s.



QUIET WEATHER INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK

Early morning chance for a few flurries or sprinkles Monday. Mainly cloudy. High in the lower 40’s.

Partly cloudy and 30° Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 40’s.