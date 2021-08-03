Sunny and seasonal Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cool this morning. Upper 40s to mid 40s. Long-sleeve fleece for early morning.

Mostly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70s today.

Mostly clear and a low in the mid to upper 50s tonight.



SLIM SHOWER OR STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Lower 80s with patchy clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle Wednesday afternoon.

A bit more humid tomorrow. Low in the lower 60s Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer for Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 80s and sunshine and clouds. Slight afternoon isolated storm chance.



WARM AND HUMID FOR FRIDAY

Lower 60s for Thursday night with partly cloudy skies.

High in the low to mid 80s Friday with partly sunny skies.

Low to mid 60s Friday night and partly cloudy.

ISOLATED STORM CHANCE FOR THE WEEKEND

Warm and humid for the weekend. High in the mid 80s Saturday and partly to mostly sunny. A chance for an isolated storm into the afternoon and early evening.

Mid 60s Saturday night and humid.

Upper 80s, humid for Sunday. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Upper 60s and muggy Sunday night with a storm chance early, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mid 80s Monday with partly sunny skies. Muggy Monday night, with a low around 70°.

Mid 80s Tuesday with isolated storm chance.