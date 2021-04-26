Sunny and seasonal Monday

FRIDAY NIGHTMostly clear skies expected through Friday evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s through the evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s with patchy frost around in early Saturday morning.

SATURDAYIncreasing clouds expected through the day Saturday after a mostly sunny start. Highs will again be back in the low to mid 60s on Saturday afternoon. The chance of light rain showers returns to the forecast Saturday late afternoon and evening. The rain will be scattered and light. The best risk of showers will be between 5 p.m. Saturday evening and 2 a.m. Sunday morning.