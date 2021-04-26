Sunny and seasonal Monday

Weather

Warm Tuesday and rain developing Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and frosty this morning. We have a freeze warning for Lawrence County and a frost advisory for Columbiana County. Sunny and seasonal, high in the lower 60s today.

FULL PINK MOON WILL BE ON DISPLAY TONIGHT
Partly cloudy tonight with a nice full pink moon tonight. Not as cold, with a low in the mid 40s.

SUMMER-LIKE TUESDAY, SHOWERS AND STORMS WEDNESDAY
A big temperature jump Tuesday. High around 80°. It’ll be a little breezy with sunny skies. Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with a low in the upper 50s.
Showers and storms develop Wednesday and a high in the mid to upper 70s.

DAMP WEATHER WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Rain showers likely Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 50s.
Rain showers likely Thursday and cooler. High around 70°.
Mid 40s Thursday night and a chance for an isolated shower.

COOLER FRIDAY AND A COOL, BUT NICE, WEEKEND
Shower chance, mainly in the morning, and cooler for Friday. High around 60°.
Clearing Friday night, with a low around 40°.
Mostly sunny and a high in the lower 60s Saturday.
Lower 40s Saturday night and mainly clear. Partly sunny Sunday and a high in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com