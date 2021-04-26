MONDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and frosty this morning. We have a freeze warning for Lawrence County and a frost advisory for Columbiana County. Sunny and seasonal, high in the lower 60s today.
FULL PINK MOON WILL BE ON DISPLAY TONIGHT
Partly cloudy tonight with a nice full pink moon tonight. Not as cold, with a low in the mid 40s.
SUMMER-LIKE TUESDAY, SHOWERS AND STORMS WEDNESDAY
A big temperature jump Tuesday. High around 80°. It’ll be a little breezy with sunny skies. Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with a low in the upper 50s.
Showers and storms develop Wednesday and a high in the mid to upper 70s.
DAMP WEATHER WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Rain showers likely Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 50s.
Rain showers likely Thursday and cooler. High around 70°.
Mid 40s Thursday night and a chance for an isolated shower.
COOLER FRIDAY AND A COOL, BUT NICE, WEEKEND
Shower chance, mainly in the morning, and cooler for Friday. High around 60°.
Clearing Friday night, with a low around 40°.
Mostly sunny and a high in the lower 60s Saturday.
Lower 40s Saturday night and mainly clear. Partly sunny Sunday and a high in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunny and seasonal Monday
Warm Tuesday and rain developing Wednesday
