Sunny and seasonal Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Sunshine today with a high around 70°.
Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 40s tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Early sunshine Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High in the lower 70s.
Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the low to mid 40s.
Partly sunny Sunday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly into the afternoon and evening. High around 70°.
Low in the mid to upper 40s Sunday night with a chance for an isolated shower.
SLIGHTLY COOLER MONDAY, WARMING MID-WEEK
Cloudy with isolated shower chance for Monday. High in the mid to upper 60s.
Shower or storm chance Monday night. Low in the upper 40s.
Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday. High in the mid 70s. Slight chance for an isolated storm to develop.
Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with a low in the upper 40s.
Partly sunny and warm Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 70s.
Lower 50s Wednesday night and patchy clouds.
Mid 70s for Thursday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night. Low in the mid 50s.
High around 70° next Friday with a chance for a few isolated showers or storms.
