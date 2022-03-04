(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Clear, cold with frosty windshields this morning. Temperatures in the middle teens.

Sunshine and clouds and warmer, high around 40°.

Not as cold tonight, low in the upper 20’s.



SPRING-LIKE WEEKEND

Warm with sunshine and clouds Saturday, high jumps to 60°.

Cloudy Saturday night with lows in the lower 50’s.

Rain likely Sunday, mainly in the morning. Warm in the mid 60’s. Windy with gusts up to 40mph.



Mild Sunday night and a shower chance. Low in the mid 40’s.



TURNING COLDER INTO THE WEEK

Cooling into Monday…mid 40’s early with rain showers and falling afternoon temperatures. Rain could be heavy at times.

Mid 20’s with snow showers likely Monday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Scattered snow showers Tuesday with highs only in the low to mid 30’s.

Mid 20’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.



WARMING MID TO LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and a warmer Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 40’s.

Upper 20’s Wednesday night, partly cloudy.

Rain or snow mix for Thursday and a high in the mid 40’s.

Mid 30’s and mostly cloudy Thursday night.

Partly sunny and low 50’s for Friday.



