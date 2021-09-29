WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Some clouds this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Becoming sunny today.
Seasonal high around 70°.
COOL TONIGHT
Patchy clouds tonight, cool, with a low in the mid 40’s.
CONTINUED NICE WEATHER THROUGH LATE WEEK
Becoming sunny tomorrow after early clouds. Cooler, with a high in the upper 60’s.
Low to mid 40’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
Upper 60’s and sunshine for Friday.
Upper 40’s Friday night into Saturday.
SHOWERS DEVELOP SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Nice Saturday, with a high in the lower 70’s.
Chance for an isolated shower Saturday night. Low in the upper 50’s.
Upper 60’s and cloudy Sunday with scattered showers at times.
SCATTERED RAIN EARLY WEEK
Scattered showers Sunday night, low in the upper 50’s.
Scattered showers for Monday and a high in the mid to upper 60’s.
Isolated shower chance with a low in the mid 50’s.
Upper 60’s and partly cloudy Tuesday, chance for a stray shower.
Tuesday night mid 50’s and a stray shower chance. Partly sunny with a high in the lower 70’s.
Sunny and seasonal for Wednesday
Next rain chance not until Saturday night
