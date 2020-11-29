Sunny and mild for your Sunday

The first major winter storm arrives next week with rain for Monday and snow Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies and chilly tonight…LOW: 30
— Mostly sunny and mild Sunday…HIGH: 51
— Rain likely Monday and changing over to snow Monday night…LOW: 36…HIGH: 42
— Snow likely Tuesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 34
— Leftover morning snow showers then partly sunny and chilly Wednesday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 33
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 24…HIGH: 38
— Chance for more rain or snow showers Friday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 41
— Rain likely next Saturday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 42