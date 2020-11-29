Sunny and mild for your Sunday

TONIGHTOvercast skies continue tonight. A few isolated pockets of drizzle are possible, mainly through the evening. Temperatures hover in the 40s through the night, dipping the the lower 40s by daybreak.

FRIDAYFriday is looking dry and will still be predominantly cloudy. Clouds will try to thin out a bit through the afternoon, leaving a low chance at a few glimpses of sunshine. Highs for the day will near 50°. Any holes in the clouds fill back in Friday night as a pocket of cooler air swings through the region. This feature may touch off a few isolated sprinkle or a flurry Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will fall to the mid-30s.