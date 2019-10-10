Sunny and mild for Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and cool this morning. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Another beautiful fall day for Thursday. Sunny and unseasonable warm, with temperatures in the lower 70’s this afternoon. Partly cloudy and seasonal tonight, low in the mid 40’s.

NICE FRIDAY, OVERNIGHT RAIN INTO SATURDAY

Sunshine and clouds Friday, with a high in the lower 70’s. Increasing clouds for Friday night football. Small chance for a patchy light drizzle, but mainly dry. Rain risk picks up overnight into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 40’s. Showers likely Saturday, high in the lower 60’s. Rain risk drops off late afternoon to a 30% chance for the YSU Homecoming game. Mainly cloudy and cool for the game, with temperatures in the mid 50’s to lower 50’s by game’s end. Low Saturday night in the upper 30’s.

NICE SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Sunshine and clouds for Sunday, high in the lower 60’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 40’s for Sunday night. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high in the lower 60’s. Lower 40’s into Tuesday early morning.

SHOWER RISK MIDWEEK

Partly sunny with a chance for a few afternoon showers as cooler air moves into the Valley. High around 60°. Low in the lower 40’s into Wednesday morning. Isolated showers at times Wednesday and cooler. High in the mid 50’s. Chilly with a rain chance Wednesday night, low in the upper 30’s. Early shower chance Thursday and chilly. High in the lower 50’s.