Sunny and less humid Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Early temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Temperatures move into the lower 80’s today. Dew points will fall into the lower 60’s for a more comfortable day. Becoming mostly sunny into the mid morning hours. Partly cloudy and cool tonight, low in the upper 50’s.

CONTINUED SUNNY FOR TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and a little warmer for Tuesday, high in the mid 80’s. Warmer into Tuesday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

UPTICK IN HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY

High in the upper 80’s on Wednesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Upper 60’s for Wednesday night.

STORMS LIKELY THURSDAY AS COOLER AIR ARRIVES

Scattered storms likely for Thursday, high in the low to mid 80’s. Lower 60’s into Friday morning with clearing skies. Mostly sunny on Friday and a high of 80°. Upper 50’s into Saturday morning and partly cloudy.

BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY, STORM RISK SUNDAY

Mostly sunny on Saturday and a high in the mid 80’s. Mid 60’s for Saturday night. Warmer and more humid on Sunday, with a chance for an afternoon and early evening storm. Mid 60’s into Monday morning. Storm chance on Monday, with a high in the low to mid 80’s.