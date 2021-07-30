Sunny and less humid Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and temperatures in the low to mid 60s this morning. It’s still a bit humid. Dew points in the low to mid 60s. Becoming sunny today. Cooler and less humid this afternoon. High in the lower 70s for a cooler-than-average day.
GREAT NIGHT FOR SCRAPPERS GAME
Upper 60s at 7 p.m. for the Scrappers game. Low 60s by 9 p.m. and partly cloudy.
Mostly clear and cooler overnight. Low in the lower 50s.
NICE SATURDAY, ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY
Sunny Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.
Mid to upper 50s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Isolated storms for Sunday with partly sunny skies overall. High in the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the mid 50s.
COOL WEATHER FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK
Low to mid 70s for Monday with partly sunny skies.
Mid 50s Monday night and partly cloudy.
Mostly sunny Tuesday and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy and upper 50s for Tuesday night.
Upper 70s Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy and low to mid 60s Wednesday night.
ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY
Chance for isolated showers and storms Thursday. High in the lower 80s.
Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a low in the lower 60s.
Partly sunny Friday with a high around 80°.
