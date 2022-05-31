(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Mostly sunny today and a high near 90° and humid.

Partly cloudy and mid 60’s tonight.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Early sunshine with afternoon and evening storms developing Wednesday.

Severe weather is possible, with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. High in the mid 80’s. Showers and storms Wednesday night, low in the upper 50’s.



COOLER WITH ISOLATED SHOWER AND WEAK STORMS THURSDAY

Isolated showers and a weak thunderstorm possible Thursday. Cooler, with a high around the lower 70’s. Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.



DRY AND COOLER LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Partly sunny and seasonal Friday. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Upper 40’s and partly cloudy Friday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 70’s Saturday.

Lower 50’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

High around 80° and partly sunny Sunday.



SPOTTY STORMS MONDAY, STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY

Isolated storm chance Monday, high in the upper 70’s.

Low to mid 60’s with isolated storm chance Monday night.

Scattered storms Tuesday, high in the low to mid 80’s.