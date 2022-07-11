MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny today. Warmer, with a high in the upper 80’s.



RAIN OVERNIGHT INTO DAYBREAK TUESDAY

Increasing clouds and a few showers and storms late tonight and overnight. Muggy, low around 70°.

Chance for showers and storms early Tuesday, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s and humid.



COOLER MID-WEEK FOR THE TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR

Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low in the low 60’s.

Mostly sunny overall Wednesday, slim chance for a pop up shower or storm. High around 80°.

Mid to upper 50’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Mostly sunny Thursday with a high around 80°.

Mostly clear and mid 50’s Thursday night.



HEATING UP SATURDAY, ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY

Low to mid 80’s and mostly sunny Friday.

Mid to upper 50’s Friday night and partly cloudy.

Heating up Saturday into the upper 80’s and mostly sunny.

Mid 60’s Saturday night and mostly cloudy.

Chance for isolated storms Sunday into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Mid 60’s with an isolated shower or storm Sunday night.

Mid 80’s Monday with a chance for showers and storms.