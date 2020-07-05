Sunny and hot for your Monday

More humidity and thunderstorms return to the forecast later this week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…Low: 67
— A few clouds, hot and more humid Monday…High: 94…Low: 69
— Mostly sunny and hot with a spotty shower possible Tuesday…High: 95…Low: 70
— A few spotty showers possible Wednesday…High: 93…Low: 71
— Mostly sunny hot, humid with a few spotty showers Thursday…High: 95…Low: 72
— More spotty showers possible Friday…High: 94…Low: 71
— Partly sunny with isolated storms next Saturday…High: 88…Low: 66
— Partly sunny with a spotty shower next Sunday…High: 84