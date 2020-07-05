Sunny and hot for your Monday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKSunny today, with an uptick in humidity. High around 90°. Dew points in the mid to upper 60's. Stayhydrated today. Clear skies, and mid to upper 60's tonight.

Dry and humid with a high in the lower 90's for the Fourth. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower60's Saturday night.

LESS HUMID INTO SUNDAY MORNINGDew Points in the mid 50's into Sunday morning as drier air moves South through the Valley.Temps ramp back up into Sunday. Sunday temperatures in the low to mid 90's and continued sunshine. High pressure remains locked in place for the week ahead.

HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE

HEAT EXHAUSTION SYMPTOMSHEAVY SWEATINGMUSCLE CRAMPSHEADACHE & DIZZINESSFATIGUE & NAUSEACOOL, MOIST SKIN & GOOSEBUMPS

HEAT STROKE SYMPTOMS HEAT STROKE COULD BE DEADLYNO SWEATINGMUSCLE CRAMPSTHROBBING HEADACHECONFUSIONVOMITING OR NAUSEA

HEAT WAVE CONTINUES INTO NEXT WEEKSunny and a high in the mid 90's for the warmest day of the heat wave on Monday. Low around 70° Monday night and muggy. High in the low to mid 90's Tuesday withsunshine and hazy conditions. Low around 70° into Wednesday and partly cloudy. Slight storm chance for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This is most likely, if at all, into the late afternoon and early evening. Mainly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 90's Wednesday. Low 70's into Thursday. Thursday high in the lower 90's. Mid 60's into Friday morning. High Friday in the upper 80's.