Sunny and hot for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine with patchy clouds today. High in the upper 80s. Dew points are going to stay in the lower 60s today, so it will be warm but not so humid.



MORE HUMID WITH ISOLATED STORMS WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy tonight, with dew points climbing back into the mid 60s.

More humid tomorrow, with a high in the mid 80s. Isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.

There is a chance for some strong to severe storms to develop.

Mid 60s with isolated shower or storm Wednesday night.



STORMS AND SHOWERS LIKELY THURSDAY TO BREAK THE HEAT

Low 80s with showers and thunderstorms likely for Thursday, mainly into the afternoon.

Cooler and less humid Thursday night with an early evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing overnight.



NICE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Cooler and mostly sunny Friday. High in the mid 70s.

Low to mid 50s for Friday night. Partly cloudy.

Upper 70s Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Low around 60° Saturday night.



ISOLATED STORM CHANCE FOR THE FIRST DAY OF AUGUST

Chance for isolated storms Sunday. High in the upper 70s.

Upper 50s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.

Partly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, with a high in the mid to upper 70s.