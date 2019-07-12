Sunny and cooler Friday

It will be mostly sunny Friday and less humid

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

It will be mostly sunny Friday and less humid, with a high of 80°. It will be partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the upper-50s.

WARMER SATURDAY, COOLER SUNDAY

It will be warmer Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-80s.

There’s a slight chance for an isolated storm Saturday night as a weak cold front moves through the Great Lakes. The low will be in the mid- to upper-60s.

Cooler temperatures are expected Sunday, with a high in the low-80s and mainly sunny skies. The low is around 60° into Monday morning.

BECOMING HUMID NEXT WEEK & WATCHING BARRY

Warmer temperatures are expected Monday, with a high in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures in the mid-60s are in the forecast into Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies. An increase in moisture and warmer air is also expected on Tuesday.

The high is anticipated to be near 90° with a few isolated showers or storms possible.

Temperatures reach the upper-80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible, especially Wednesday evening as the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could move into the Great Lakes.

Warm and muggy evenings are anticipated, with lows in the upper-60s.

It will be sunny and hazy on Friday, with an expected high in the upper-80s.