Sunny and cooler for your Tuesday

Our weather will stay cooler and dry for the next few days
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Becoming mostly clear and cool tonight…Low: 56
— Morning fog tomorrow then mostly sunny, cool and less humid…High: 77
— Sunny and cool Wednesday…Low: 54…High: 76
— Sunny skies for Thursday…Low: 52…High: 81
— Partly sunny and warmer Friday…Low: 58…High: 85
— Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible Saturday…Low: 62…High: 86
— Chance for thunderstorms Sunday…Low: 63…High: 82
— Mostly sunny next Monday…Low: 62…High: 80