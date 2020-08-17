Sunny and cooler for your Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOKPartly sunny skies for the morning. Slight chance for an isolated showeror weak thunderstorm into the afternoon. High around 80°.

EARLY EVENING SHOWER CHANCEPartly to mostly cloudy tonight with an early shower chance. Low in the upper 50's.

STRETCH OF DRY DAYS AHEADPartly to mostly sunny Tuesday and cool. High in the upper 70's. Mostly clear and cool Tuesday night, with a cool low in the mid 50's. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday, with a high in the upper 70's. Cool and clear Wednesday night, low in the lower 50's.

WARMING INTO THE END OF THE WEEKThursday we see a push of warmer air return. High in the low to mid 80's with sun and clouds. Upper 50's Thursday night and patchy clouds. Partly sunny Friday with a high in the mid 80's. Low 60's and partly to mostly cloudy Friday night.

SLIGHT STORM RISK FOR THE WEEKENDPartly sunny with isolated afternoon storm chance for Saturday. High in the mid 80's. Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the lower 60's. Stray storm chance for Sunday, with a high in the lower 80's. Isolated storm chance Sunday night, low around 60. Cool for Monday, a stray storm possible with partly sunny skies. High around 80°.