Sunny and cooler for Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOKMostly sunny and mild this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Increasing clouds this morning and early afternoon. Showers and storms likely into mid and late afternoon. Some storms could reach severe status, with strong winds the primary threat. High around 90°and humid, with heat index in the upper 90's.

EARLY EVENING STORMSMuggy with scattered showers and storms tonight. Low in the upper 60's.

COOLER AND BECOMING SUNNY TUESDAYCloudy early Tuesday, with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid, high in the low to mid 80's.

NICE WEATHER TO WRAP UP JULYMostly clear and mid 60's Tuesday night. Sunny Wednesday with a high in the low to mid 80's. Low 60's and partly cloudy Wednesday night. Sunny Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 80's and low humidity.

STORM CHANCE LATE WEEKENDSunday chance for showers and storms, with a high in the lower 80's. Low to mid 60's Sunday night with a shower of storm chance. Chance for isolated showers and storms Monday, high in the low 80's.