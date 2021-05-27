THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and cooler this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Grab a sweater or hoodie for the early morning. Sunshine and clouds today. Cooler with a high in the lower 70s.
Have a light coat for the Scrappers game tonight. Watch it on myYTV at 7:05 p.m.
Temperatures in the low to mid 60s by the end of the game.
Increasing clouds tonight with a slight shower chance overnight. Low in the upper 40s.
DAMP FRIDAY AND UNSEASONABLY COOL
Rain for Friday. Up to 3/4″ by late afternoon, with isolated areas getting over an inch. Localized flooding possible and ponding likely.
Chilly, with a high in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain likely Friday night, with a low in the upper 40s.
COOL SATURDAY, BACK TO SEASONAL TEMPS FOR MEMORIAL DAY
Partly sunny with isolated shower chance Saturday. High in the upper 50s for a cool day.
Partly cloudy and low to mid 40s Saturday night.
Partly sunny and warmer for Sunday. High in the upper 60s. Clear and chilly Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 40s. Nice for Memorial Day. High
in the low to mid 70s and sunny skies.
NICE TUESDAY, ISOLATED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
Mid 70s for Tuesday and partly sunny.
Low to mid 50s Tuesday night and patchy clouds.
Mid to upper 70s with isolated shower chance next Wednesday and Thursday.
Sunny and cooler for Thursday
