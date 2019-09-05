Sunny and cool Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Grab a coat this morning, it is chilly out there! Temperatures in the lower 50’s. We have about a 20 degree difference between yesterday morning and this morning. Barely a cloud in the sky, with sunshine for your Thursday. Highs today in the lower 70’s. Mostly clear skies tonight, with a low in the low to mid 50’s.

ISOLATED SHOWER FRIDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

Early sunshine Friday with increasing clouds and a slight rain risk into the middle and late afternoon. 30% chance. Continued cool temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. Light rain could still be lingering for the start of football games, but mostly cloudy skies in general for the games. Dress for cool temperatures, upper 60’s early and lower 60’s by 10pm. Overnight low drops into the mid 50’s.

NICE FOR YSU HOME OPENER SATURDAY AT 2PM

Partly sunny and cool for Saturday. High in the low to mid 70’s. Mid 50’s for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

COOL WITH SLIGHT SHOWER RISK SUNDAY

Another weak frontal boundary crosses the Lakes for Sunday. Increasing clouds and a chance for a few spotty showers into the afternoon and early evening. High Sunday in the lower 70’s. Low to mid 50’s for early Monday morning.

WARMING INTO NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny on Monday, high in the low to mid 70’s. Mid 50’s into Tuesday morning and partly cloudy. Warming up a bit into Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70’s. Lower 60’s into Wednesday morning. High in the lower 80’s for Wednesday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and a bit cooler next Thursday, high in the upper 70’s.