FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny and cool today in the upper 70’s.

Mostly clear and cool for Friday night. Low in the lower 50’s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the upper 70’s.

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with a chance for a few showers overnight. Low in the upper 50’s.

Partly sunny with isolated showers at times Sunday. High in the mid 70’s.

Showers likely Sunday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



ISOLATED SHOWER OR THUNDERSHOWERS DOMINATE THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK

While not all-day rains, there will be some potential for some rain for the first half of the week.

Partly sunny with isolated shower for Monday. Thunder possible. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Chance for a thundershower or shower Monday night. Low in the upper 50’s.

Partly sunny with isolated shower for Tuesday. Thunder possible. High in the mid 70’s.

Upper 50’s Tuesday night with a shower or thundershower chance. Isolated shower or storm Wednesday, high in the mid 70’s.

Chance for a few showers Wednesday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



NICE FOR LATE WEEK

Partly sunny and upper 70’s Thursday. Mostly cloudy and a low around 60° Thursday night.

Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 80’s for Friday