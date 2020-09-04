Sunny and cool for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and mid to upper 60’s this morning. Sunshine and clouds today with a high only reaching the low to mid 70’s.
HAVE A JACKET FOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cool tonight. Low in the lower 50’s.
BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY WEEKEND WEATHER
Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70’s Saturday
Partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 50’s. Small shower chance Saturday night.
Sunshine and a high in the upper 70’s Sunday.
Partly cloudy with a low in the low to mid 60’s Sunday night.
WARMING UP LABOR DAY AND EARLY WEEK
Warmer for Labor day, and partly sunny. High in the mid 80’s.
Mid 60’s and partly cloudy Monday night.
Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.
Mid to upper 60’s for Tuesday night and partly cloudy.
WARM AND HUMID WEDNESDAY WITH STORM CHANCE
Chance for isolated showers on Wednesday, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.
Shower chance Monday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
COOLING THURSDAY AND ESPECIALLY FRIDAY
Cooler Thursday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Chance for a few showers.
Shower chance Thursday night, with a low in the mid 50’s.
Early shower chance Friday, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Cooler, with a high in the low to mid 70’s.
