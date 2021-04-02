Sunny and a bit warmer Friday

TONIGHTWe will still have a chance at an occasional burst of snow that can drop visibility or put down a quick coating through the evening. Snow showers will be ending early overnight and clouds will start breaking up. There is a very low risk at some slick spots tonight, especially bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be pretty cold, especially after being in the 70s just two days ago. Lows will be in the middle to lower 20s. Blustery winds out of the northwest at about 10-20MPH will continue overnight. This will allow for wind chills as low as 10° at times by daybreak.

FRIDAYFriday will be warmer than Thursday but still chilly overall. The day begins with a partly to mostly sunny sky. We will see a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds throughout the day. Highs will be around 40°. Winds remain brisk and will drive wind chills down into the mid-20s to mid-30s during the day. The afternoon will be dry, as will Friday night. Skies will be mostly clear much of the overnight with lows returning to the mid-20s. Winds won't be as strong overnight so wind chills won't be as much of a factor.