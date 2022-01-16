Sunday evening update on winter storm

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT*

A major winter storm with significant snowfall is expected for the area. WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect for the entire area. This is a breakdown of the timing, expected accumulation totals, and impacts.

STORM TIMELINE

Snow has begun to overspread the region this evening. There is a window this evening where a little mixing of sleet or freezing rain with snow is possible. A brief dry slot could slow snow shower intensity for a brief time late tonight. But afterwards, the chance for any mixing ends around 1AM with widespread heavy snow expected the remainder of the night. Snowfall rates through 6AM Monday, at times, may exceed 1″ – 2″ per hour.

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK

Data coming in continues to show widespread heavy snow with double digit snowfall totals likely. A Widespread 9″ – 13″ of snow is expected for the area with pockets of up to 14″ – 16″ possible. The accumulation will take place from Sunday evening through Monday early afternoon.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Please avoid travel overnight if you can with dangerous travel conditions likely. Between 11PM and 6AM Monday, snowfall rates exceeding 1-2″ per hour are expected. There is data suggesting we could see a window of snowfall rates around 3″ per hour. Road conditions are expected to become impassable, especially for small cars/low clearance vehicles and vehicles without four-wheel drive. There is a high threat of motorists becoming stranded overnight so please avoid travel. If you do go out, make sure your cell phone is charged, pack extra dry and warm clothes, have water and some foods like granola bars, alert someone to your travel plans and expected route. If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle until crews can come to your rescue and make sure your tailpipe is clear of snow to prevent car exhaust from filling up your vehicle cabin. Difficult travel conditions will remain in place through Monday early evening.

OTHER HAZARDS

In addition to a high risk for impassable road conditions overnight, please also prepare for the possibility of downed branches and powerlines. Consider not parking your vehicle under trees with brittle branches and charge devices this afternoon. This will be a heavy, wet snow and could bring down branches on powerlines. Also, keep your fitness level in mind when shoveling out Monday. This will be a heavy snow and removal by shoveling will be strenuous. This is the type of event where people can suffer cardiac events during removal of the snow. Take frequent breaks when digging out and consider your fitness level and heart health.