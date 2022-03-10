(WYTV)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and colder this morning. Mid to upper 20’s.

Sunshine and clouds and mid 40’s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy and upper 20’s tonight.

High in the upper 40’s Friday with rain chance in the late afternoon.



WINTER STORM ARRIVES FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain mixing with snow, then turning to all snow before midnight. Snow ongoing overnight. Accumulation of 1″-3″. Snow continues through the morning, Saturday. Additional 1″-3″ on Saturday, mainly before 2pm. Blustery with gusty winds Saturday. Early morning in the mid to upper 20’s. Falling into the lower 20’s through the day. Wind chills in the single-digits into the afternoon and evening.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW CHANCE SATURDAY NIGHT AND COLD

Cold with isolated lake effect snow showers Friday night. Light additional accumulation is possible.

Low in the lower teens.



QUIET WEATHER SUNDAY, TRENDING WARMER NEXT WEEK

Mid 30’s Sunday with partly sunny skies.

Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

Much warmer for Monday. High around 50° and partly sunny.

Low to mid 30’s Monday night with a chance for rain showers.

Chance for rain showers Tuesday, mostly cloudy and upper 40’s.

Low around 30° Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.

Partly sunny and mid 50’s for Wednesday. Mid 30’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.