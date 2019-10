MONDAY OUTLOOK

Showers and a few thunderstorms possible today, mainly before 2pm. Wet roads this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60's. Don't forget your umbrella for the morning commute. Warm air rises into the Great Lakes today. High in the lower 80's. Record for today is 86°. Rain risk falls off deeper into mid afternoon. Partly sunny for the ride home. Increasing moisture will push dew points into the upper 60's later today and tonight. Muggy and partly cloudy, low in the mid to upper 60's into Tuesday.