Summer weather continues for your Memorial Day

Forecast stays warm and mostly dry for the first half of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight…lows in the mid 60s
— Partly sunny with a spotty shower for Memorial Day…highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly sunny with a stray shower Tuesday…highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms Thursday…highs in the mid 80s
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…highs in the mid 70s
— Sunny and cooler next Sunday…highs in the low 70s