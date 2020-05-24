Summer weather continues for your Memorial Day

FRIDAY OUTLOOKCloudy with isolated rain this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50's. Off and on showers today, with a few thunderstorms into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 60's.

FOG DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAYEarly storm chance tonight, with a shower chance into the evening. Patchy fog developing late night and into the morning Saturday. Low in the mid 50's. Early chance for light rain Saturday. Partly sunny into mid morning. We'll see a thunderstorm chance mid afternoon. High in the mid to upper 70's. Partly cloudy skies into Saturday night, low around 60°.

SUMMER-LIKE PATTERN FOR THE LATE WEEKENDWarm and humid Sunday, high in the mid 80's. Isolated thunderstorm chance into the afternoon. Chance for a few thunderstorms into Sunday night, low in the low to mid 60's. Warm and humid Monday, with a chance for an isolated afternoon storm. High in the mid to upper 80's. Early evening storms possible Monday night, with cloudy skies overnight. Low in the mid 60's.

WARM AND HUMID NEXT WEEKIsolated storms possible with partly sunny conditions for much of the week. Highs each day in the mid 80's. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60's and mainly cloudy after evening storm chances.