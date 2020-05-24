Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Summer weather continues for your Memorial Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast stays warm and mostly dry for the first half of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly cloudy tonight…lows in the mid 60s
— Partly sunny with a spotty shower for Memorial Day…highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly sunny with a stray shower Tuesday…highs in the mid 80s
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms Thursday…highs in the mid 80s
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday…highs in the upper 70s
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…highs in the mid 70s
— Sunny and cooler next Sunday…highs in the low 70s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com