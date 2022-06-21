(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

SUMMER STARTED AT 5:13am. Sunny and much warmer this afternoon. High in the lower 90’s and the humidity will also ramp up.



WARMER TONIGHT, HUMID WEDNESDAY

Muggy tonight, low in the lower 70’s and partly cloudy.

Sunshine early with isolated storms possible into the afternoon. Some strong to severe storms possible. Warm and humid in the lower 90’s.



CLEARING AND COOLING INTO THURSDAY

Early storm chance with partly cloudy skies late. Cooler in the lower 60’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday with a cooler high in the low to mid 80’s.

Clear and cooler in the upper 50’s Thursday night.



WARMING BACK UP INTO THE WEEKEND, STORMS BREAK THE HEAT INTO NEXT WEEK

Warmer Friday, with sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 80’s.

Low to mid 60’s and partly cloudy Friday night.

Sunshine and clouds Saturday, high in the lower 90’s. Slight chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon heat.

Mid 60’s Saturday night with an isolated storm chance.

Isolated storms for Sunday, high in the upper 80’s.

Isolated storms Sunday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



COOLER INTO NEXT WEEK

Cooler Monday with an isolated shower possible. High in the mid 70’s.

Clearing Monday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny and cool Tuesday, mid 70’s.