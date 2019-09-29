Summer-like weather and record heat in the forecast to start the new work week

Typical fall weather will arrive by the end of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight with lows near 60
— More clouds than sun Sunday but seasonably warm with highs in the mid 70s
— Mostly sunny, warm and humid Monday with a chance for an isolated shower…highs in the mid 80s
— Sunny and record heat for Tuesday…highs near 90
— Still very warm Wednesday with a chance for an isolated shower…highs in the mid 80s
— Cooler for the end of the week with more typical fall weather…highs in the low and mid 60s