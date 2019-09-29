Summer-like weather and record heat in the forecast to start the new work week

TONIGHTWe will have increasing clouds throughout the rest of our Friday night, with a chance for a few showers or storms by daybreak. Temperatures won't be as cool tonight with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

SATURDAYOur best chance for rain and storms in this forecast period will be Saturday. We start the day with lots of clouds and a chance for spotty rain and storms. Humidity will spike through the morning and by mid-morning, a lot of the rain tapers off. We will look for some thinning of the clouds through mid to late-morning. Those peeks of sunshine help temperatures rise to around 80° by noon.