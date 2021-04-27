Summer-like Tuesday, damp and cooling mid- to late-week

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Nice weather this morning. Full pink moon is on display! Temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Sunny, breezy and warm today. High around 80°.

Increasing clouds tonight, a mild night. Low in the upper 50s.

SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STRONG STORM CHANCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Chance for an isolated shower in the morning tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms possible into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers likely Wednesday night, with an early storm chance. Low in the lower 60s.

COOLING AND DAMP FOR THURSDAY

Scattered showers Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms. High in the upper 60s.

Scattered rain showers Thursday night with a low in the upper 40s.

DRYING AND COOLING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

An isolated early morning shower chance Friday morning. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy and colder Friday night. Low in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be sunny and cool. High around 60°.

Partly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 40s.

WARMER SUNDAY AND INTO THE WEEK

Sunny skies and warmer Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 40s Sunday night.

Partly cloudy and a high in the lower 70s Monday. Slight shower chance.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid 50s Monday night.

Scattered clouds and a mild mid 70s for Tuesday.