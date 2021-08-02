Summer heat returning this week

TONIGHT

Hoodie alert for tonight! Temperatures will be falling to the middle to lower 50s. Expect quiet and dry weather. Skies will be mainly clear throughout the night.

TUESDAY

Another gorgeous day ahead Tuesday. It will be comfortable with highs nearing 80° and dew points remaining low. Low dew points mean you won’t feel much stickiness to the air. Expect lots of sunshine through the morning and some scattered clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night. We will become partly cloudy after sunset. There will be a few showers trying to develop in the region, but those will be battling a lot of dry air; however, a stray overnight sprinkle isn’t completely out of the question. Lows will be around 60°.

WEDNESDAY

We are going to start feeling that humidity returning to the area Wednesday. Dew points will start rising into the 60s through the day. Air temperatures will also rise a few more degrees, reaching the mid-80s for daytime highs. Expect partly sunny skies. Though not a washout, we will have to watch for a few isolated downpours or thunderstorms. The window for any rain will be after 1 p.m. through about 8 p.m. The showers that develop will be very isolated in coverage but may linger over the areas they develop until they weaken or dissipate. Rain chances fade as the sun comes down with scattered clouds Wednesday night. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second half of the week will feel much more like summer. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s into the weekend, and dew points will be much higher, making it feel more humid. A couple showers or storms are possible again Thursday. Friday is currently looking dry. Rain chances are low but not zero both days this weekend. Saturday will be the best chance for some spotty downpours and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. It has been a while since we’ve had 90° temperatures and we will be keeping an eye on Monday with our next chance at hitting that threshold.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.