Strong winds and falling temps in the forecast for your Monday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKIt's cold outside. We also got snow-covered rooftops and some slush or ice on bridges and overpasses early. Temperatures in the low to mid 30's and wind chills in the lower 20's. Isolated snow showers early Friday morning, with cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40's but wind chills in the 20's to 30's.

PARTLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY TONIGHTMostly to partly cloudy Friday night, with a chilly low in the upper 20's.

SEASONAL SATURDAYPartly sunny and warmer for Saturday, high in the lower 50's. Upper 30's for Saturday night and mostly cloudy with light rain overnight.

MILD BUT LATE DAY RAIN LIKELY EASTER SUNDAYWarming for Easter Sunday, with a high in the mid 60's. Slight chance for light rain, mainly very early in the morning. Rain likely Sunday night, Low in the lower 40's.

DAMP MONDAY AND COOLERCooler and scattered rain showers likely for Monday, high in the mid 50's. Shower chance for Monday night, low in the mid 30's.

UNSEASONABLY COLD REST OF THE WEEKMid 40's for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Low around 30° Tuesday night and cloudy. Partly sunny with isolated snow/rain showers. High in the mid 40's for Wednesday. Chance for light rain turning to snow showers Wednesday night, low in the upper 20's. A chance for a mix of rain or snow into Thursday, high only in the low to mid 40's. Chance for flurries Thursday night, low around 30°. Isolated rain/snow for Friday, mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40's.