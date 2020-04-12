Closings and delays
Strong winds and falling temps in the forecast for your Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

–Showers developing and windy with a south wind at 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph…lows in the low 50s and rising to near 60 by sunrise
— Morning showers and windy Monday…an early-day high in the mid 60s then falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon…south wind at 20-35 mph and gusts to 55 mph
— Partly sunny and cool Tuesday…highs in the upper 40s
— A chance for showers Wednesday…highs in the mid 40s
— Partly sunny Thursday…highs in the mid 40s
— A chance for more showers Friday…highs in the upper 40s
— Chance for rain next Saturday…highs near 50
— Mostly sunny and milder next Sunday…highs around 60

