Strong winds and falling temps in the forecast for your Monday

Weather stays chilly for most of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
–Showers developing and windy with a south wind at 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph…lows in the low 50s and rising to near 60 by sunrise
— Morning showers and windy Monday…an early-day high in the mid 60s then falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon…south wind at 20-35 mph and gusts to 55 mph
— Partly sunny and cool Tuesday…highs in the upper 40s
— A chance for showers Wednesday…highs in the mid 40s
— Partly sunny Thursday…highs in the mid 40s
— A chance for more showers Friday…highs in the upper 40s
— Chance for rain next Saturday…highs near 50
— Mostly sunny and milder next Sunday…highs around 60