(WYTV)-

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny early Thursday. Early temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Chance for a few isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon. High around 80°.



STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE AROUND THE REGION LATE DAY AND TONIGHT

Scattered showers and storms tonight, some could be strong and heavy rain will be possible.

The main threat is damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado around the region is possible. Heavy downpours are also possible.



RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY, AND GENERAL THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

Showers and storms likely for Friday. Cooler, in the low to mid 70’s.

Showers likely Friday night. Low in the mid 50’s.



COOL SATURDAY, HEATING UP BY MEMORIAL DAY

Early shower chance Saturday morning, mainly before 9am.

Becoming partly sunny after a cloudy morning. Cool, high around 70°.

Cool Saturday night, low in the upper 40’s and partly cloudy.

Warmer on Sunday with sunny skies. High in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Sunday night.

Sunshine and mid 80’s for Memorial day.

Mid to upper 60’s Monday night, partly cloudy.



WARM AND HUMID FOR THE RETURN TO WORK

Upper 80’s and humid with hazy sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Low in the mid to upper 60’s and muggy Tuesday night.

Chance for a few storms into the afternoon on Thursday. High in the mid to upper 80’s.