Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday — Here’s an update on the timing

I'm tracking the potential for two rounds of strong to potentially severe storms over the next 24 hours -- Here's what to watch for and when:

TONIGHT

It will become noticeably more humid through the evening and overnight as dew points continue climbing toward the middle to upper 60s. The evening will be mostly sunny, followed by mostly clear skies for the first part of the night. Clouds will build in toward morning and there will also be a chance for some thunderstorms. A cluster of storms will move toward the region overnight from the northwest and may graze the Valley early Wednesday morning. This complex may have some embedded strong storms and it will be a close call for the area.

The timing looks to be around sunrise through mid-morning with the potential for a few isolated gusty storms and some heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

Continuing from above, the chance for a few stronger storms will fade by mid-morning as skies turn partly sunny. We will have a mix of sun and clouds through the early afternoon, when we look for the next round of thunderstorms. There is a greater chance for strong to severe thunderstorms through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures jump to the lower to mid-80s and thunderstorms will begin firing up between about 1PM – 3PM, with the risk for strong storms continuing through about 7PM.

These afternoon storms may produce damaging wind gusts and pockets of large hail. There will also be an elevated threat for flash flooding with very heavy rainfall possible in stronger thunderstorms. The tornado threat is not zero but is a much lower threat.

As we move into the evening, showers and storms will be ongoing but will become weaker. Rain and thunderstorm chances become more isolated into the overnight. Patchy fog is possible into Thursday morning with lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be partly sunny with a lot chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. The chance for any wet weather is a little higher to the south of Youngstown. Daytime highs will warm to the lower 80s. Thursday night will be a quiet night with a few patchy clouds and lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

More spotty showers and storms develop Friday and a few isolated showers may linger into Saturday morning. High pressure builds into the area for the weekend, bringing another stretch of dry days with some sun.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.