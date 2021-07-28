Strong storms possible Thursday — Here’s a walkthrough of the timing and severe threats

TONIGHT

A stray shower or a storm is possible through this evening. The overwhelming majority of the area won’t see much more than scattered clouds through the overnight. It will be a mild night and also humid. Lows will be in the mid-60s. Rain and storm chances start climbing around sunrise as a complex of storms approaches the area from the northwest.

THURSDAY

Strong storms are possible Thursday with two rounds of rain and storms expected. Our first chance for stronger storms will be in the morning. A complex of storms arrives in the region by mid-morning. We will be monitoring this cluster of rain and storms with a chance for some embedded storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. It will be a close call with the stronger storm threat, but cloudy skies and rain showers are likely in the morning. That first round will exit the region into the early afternoon.

Round two is heavily dependent on how much afternoon sunshine we see Thursday. Clouds will try to thin out once the morning complex exits the area. If we can get a little sunshine, that will put more “juice” in the atmosphere for additional storms. We will have to monitor the afternoon for a second round of scattered rain and thunderstorms, any of which can be strong to severe. The primary severe threat will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts or hail. The risk for an isolated tornado is present, too, but it is a much lower threat than the potential for severe wind gusts. That said, the tornado threat isn’t zero through the afternoon. The risk for strong storms comes down into Thursday evening as cooler and drier air starts moving in.

Expect a humid day across the Valley with dew points hovering in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The Temperatures will rise to around 80° in the afternoon. Dew points start dropping late Thursday evening and continue falling Thursday night. That will lead to a much less humid start to our Friday. Morning lows will be around 60°.

FRIDAY

We end the workweek much cooler. While some lingering clouds are likely early Friday the trend through the day will be for a decrease in clouds. Skies become mostly sunny into the afternoon and it will be a little breezy. Highs will only make it to the lower to mid-70s. Quiet and dry weather continued Friday night with mostly clear skies. It will be much cooler with lows dropping toward the lower 50s by daybreak Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend will be off to a nice start. Saturday will be a little warmer and just as sunny as Friday with highs approaching the upper 70s. Another cold front arrives Sunday. That will come with another round of some spotty rain and thunderstorms. That late-weekend cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler weather to the Valley. Morning lows will be in the 50s early next week and highs remain in the 70s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.