Strong storms are possible Tuesday--Here's what to expect

RAIN CHANCES INCREASING MONDAY NIGHT

A storm system will be pushing into the region and rain and storms out ahead of it will arrive tonight. Spotty showers and thunderstorms become increasingly more likely toward the morning commute Tuesday. It will remain warm and humid through the night with lows only dropping to around 70°.

ROUNDS OF STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY--SOME MAY BE STRONG

A couple different rounds of rain and storms are expected Tuesday. We will have ongoing showers and thunderstorms in the morning. The risk for an isolated strong storm is low but is not out of the question in the morning. Any storms can produce heavy rain, some hail, or some gusty wind. Rain and storms will be scattered around the Valley for the morning commute but a little bit of a break is expected late morning into early afternoon.

Through late morning and early afternoon Tuesday, our team will be monitoring how much sunshine the area sees. Sunshine in the area is expected to increase the amount of energy in the atmosphere for the next round of storms that will impact the area into the mid-afternoon and early evening. Any of the afternoon storms will have the potential to be a little feisty. If we see a decent amount of sun, this will help increase the chance for some stronger storms in the area.

Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 80s and it will remain humid. The scattered bouts of rain and storms will continue into the evening. Rain and storms remain possible early Tuesday night with the risk for wet weather lowering into the night.

TUESDAY SEVERE OUTLOOK

The main threat Tuesday will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts or large hail. Heavy rain is also a concern and may cause localized areas of flooding. We will be closely monitoring all thunderstorms through the day. While gusty wind in strong storms is a far greater threat, there will also be some turning present in the wind field in the upper levels of the atmosphere. An isolated rotating thunderstorm is also possible.

The chance for strong storms will be low through the morning. That said, an isolated strong storm can not be completely ruled out. The risk for stronger storms will be an increasing risk between 1PM and 7PM. The chance for strong afternoon storms is also heavily dependent on how much sunshine the area receives through the early afternoon. If we don't see much sun, this may help suppress the chance for strong storms. Our team will be monitoring this throughout the day.