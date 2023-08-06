Multiple storm systems will push into the Valley Sunday and this will bring the chance for strong thunderstorms over the next two days. The first of the two systems to affect our area will arrive in the afternoon.



High temperatures in the mid 80s and added humidity will result in multiple instances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows multiple rounds below:

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.



The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our viewing area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today. Sunday, the best threat of severe weather will be localized flooding due to heavy rain. Additionally, the storms could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

SPC outlook for this afternoon and evening. The green color represents a severe threat that is 1 out of 5 on the severity scale. The yellow color is a 2 out of 5 threat.

Monday, another storm system will quickly move into the area bringing an additional threat for showers and thunderstorms. The system Monday will have stronger upper level winds which could lend itself to a higher risk for strong thunderstorms. Once again, there will likely be multiple rounds of storms over the Valley:

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.



Due to a stronger storm system, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a slight risk of severe weather tomorrow which is a 2 out of 5 on the severity scale. Monday, there will be an increased risk of strong winds and heavy rainfall in addition to frequent lightning strikes.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for tomorrow. The green color represents a severe threat that is 1 out of 5 on the severity scale. The yellow color is a 2 out of 5 threat. The orange color is a 3 out of 5 threat.

You can track the storms by using the Youngstown weather radar and you can follow along with weather alerts in addition to coverage from the Storm Team 27 Weather Team.