TONIGHT

The threat of strong storms ends by 11 p.m. Wednesday. We will also see the chance for thunderstorms ending, but showers stay in the forecast into Wednesday morning. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures will drop to the mid-50s by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday won’t be as warm as Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s through the morning as a cold front settles through the area. We will try to recover to the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Spotty morning showers and sprinkles are expected with cloudy skies. The chance for showers tapers into the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy but clouds start to thin out by sunset.

We will continue clearing into Wednesday night. It will be a cooler night with lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Thursday is going to be one of the nicer days in the current seven-day forecast. Plan for partly sunny skies and dry weather. Temps will be warmer, climbing to near 70° for highs.

Clouds increase Thursday night, and we will be watching our next storm system approach the Valley. That system will bring an increase in rain chances toward Friday morning. Overnight lows will be around 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain returns to the forecast Friday. Scattered showers and lots of clouds are expected through the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s. The chance for showers continues Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs staying in the 50s.

Rain exits heading into Mother’s Day Sunday with a nice end to the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny with highs returning to near 70°. We will have more nice weather and sunshine to enjoy early next week.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 70°. Tuesday is looking Mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.