Strong rain and storms starting Friday, continuing into Saturday morning

(WYTV) – Scattered thunderstorms may be strong (70%), with highs nearing 80.

Tonight, more rain and storms (100%) are expected with lows near 60.

Saturday, it will be rainy (80%) and windy with cooler temperatures in the 60s. Sunday, it will be partly sunny and windy with isolated snow-belt showers (30%) and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday, sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and warmer temperatures near 70.

Thursday, it will be partly sunny with a chance of showers (40%) and temperatures in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms; some may be strong (70%).

High: 78

TONIGHT: Rain likely, thunderstorms early (100%).

Low: 61

SATURDAY: Breezy with rain likely (80%).

High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: Breezy with isolated showers especially in the north (30%).

Low: 46

SUNDAY: Breezy and cool; partly sunny with isolated showers in the north (30%).

High: 58

MONDAY: Sunny skies.

High: 61 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers (40%).

High: 63 Low: 46