String of dry weather comes to an end late Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Sunshine and clouds for today. Increasing chance for showers late into the afternoon.

High in the mid to upper 70’s.



RAIN LIKELY TONIGHT & COOLING

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorm tonight. Low in the lower 50’s for a cooler night.

ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and cooler with isolated showers, mainly in the morning. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Cloudy and cool Tuesday night, with slight chance for an isolated shower. Low in the upper 40’s. Partly sunny and a slight shower chance Wednesday. Cool high in the low to mid 60’s.

Cloudy skies and temperatures in mid to upper 40’s Wednesday night.



COOL LATE WEEK

Partly sunny with a chance for an afternoon shower on Thursday. High in the lower 60’s.

Chance for a shower Thursday night. Low in the lower 40’s.

Partly sunny with isolated showers on Friday. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday night low in the upper 30’s and cloudy.



COOL AND DRY WEEKEND

Partly sunny and cool for the weekend. High in the mid to upper 50’s. Saturday night low in the upper 30’s.