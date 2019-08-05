Stormy week ahead — Here’s the timeline of when to prepare for heavy rain, storms

I'm tracking several rounds of rain and storms for the week ahead -- Here's a walk-through of the week and when to expect stormy weather

TONIGHT

Scattered rain and storms will be ongoing through evening. As the sun sets, we will see the storms fizzling out. Only an isolated shower is expected early into the night. Clouds clear out overnight with temperatures staying warm. It will be a humid night with lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY

We start the day with mostly sunny skies. Clouds begin to bubble up into the afternoon. Expect scattered rain and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after 12PM, and continuing into the evening. Rain may be heavy at times and isolated flooding is possible. A few storms may be strong, capable of large hail and gusty wind. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

The risk for rain and storms will continue into the evening. Unlike tonight, there will be a chance for some spotty showers and storms overnight into Wednesday morning. Expect a warm and humid night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be more of a cloudy than sunny day. Scattered rounds of rain and storms are likely for the area. Wet weather is possible in the morning, with a better chance for rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. Because of the clouds and rain, it won’t be as warm. Highs will be around 80°.

Scattered rain and storms are expected through the evening with rain chances tapering off after sunset. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-60s and it will remain humid. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The stormy weather will continue Thursday. The day starts with sun and turns partly sunny into the afternoon. Scattered rain and storms will develop through the afternoon and continue into the evening. High pressure will begin building into the region Thursday night. That will lead to improving weather just in time for the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.