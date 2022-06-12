STORMY SUNDAY

This morning has featured mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers across much of the Valley. The early morning rain showers are beginning to push out of the area and clouds will begin to break up some as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. The warmer temperatures will help build the energy for additional storm formation later this afternoon. There is an isolated chance that one or two of these thunderstorms could become severe and thus the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma has placed our area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today.

WHAT: Showers and thunderstorms with an isolated risk of severe thunderstorms: Main risks are damaging wind gusts and large hail

WHEN: 2 PM – 10 PM Today

WHERE: northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

Severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma. The dark green color represents a marginal risk (1 out of 5 on the severity index) of severe weather for today.

The cold front responsible for today’s severe weather risk will start to push into the Valley this afternoon and thunderstorm potential can be expected anytime between 2 PM – 10 PM. Watch the animation of the Storm Team 27 FutureTracker below to get an idea of timing and location of storms.

Storm Team 27 FutureTracker showing thunderstorm potential today.

RECORD HEAT AHEAD?

The weather pattern will begin to change as we head into the first part of the work week. A classic weather pattern referred to as a “Ring of Fire” will develop across the eastern United States.

A large ridge of high pressure will build into the eastern United States beginning on Monday and temperatures will start to warm up across the Valley. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 80s. We are tracking the potential for more strong thunderstorms as we head into Monday night and Tuesday morning. The confidence of the location of the thunderstorm complex is low, but we will keep you posted on the risk here in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center.

Description of “Ring of Fire” Weather Pattern and the risk of severe weather Monday morning/Tuesday evening.

Another major story will be the heat during the middle of the week. There is some potential for a record high temperature especially on Wednesday. The record high temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for June 15th is 93 degrees which was set in 1994. The forecast high currently is 92 degrees which would put that record in serious jeopardy of being broken. However, the heat will start to break some as we head into the end of this week as a cold front will bring some relief to the area.