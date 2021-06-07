Stormy pattern and very humid the next several days — Here’s how long the muggy weather sticks around

TONIGHT

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and become much more isolated overnight. Expect a very humid night with tropical moisture in place for the next several days. Temperatures overnight will only drop to the upper 60s for overnight lows.

TUESDAY

Each day this week will basically be a repeat of the previous. Tuesday will be humid and expect scattered clouds around the area. Rain chances are low through the morning but will start to climb for the afternoon. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms develop and will be ongoing throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances will again start to come down after sunset with only isolated overnight showers or storms expected. Rainfall may be heavy at times and cause areas of standing water on the roads.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s for highs and it will remain very humid. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, making it feel very sticky. The high dew points remain in place Tuesday night with lows only falling back to the upper 60s again.

WEDNESDAY

Little change to what to plan is for Wednesday. It will still be humid and we are looking at a continued elevated risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While any morning rain is looking fairly isolated, more scattered downpours develop for the afternoon and continue Wednesday evening. Highs for the day will return to the lower to mid-80s and it will remain very humid. Rain chances will again come down a bit but not drop off completely Wednesday night. Isolated showers or sprinkles remain in the forecast on what will be another humid night with lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will remain stuck in a humid, stormy pattern through the remainder of the workweek. None of the days are looking like an all-day washout, but each day will have an elevated risk for spotty, hit-and-miss style thunderstorms during the afternoons into the early evenings. It will remain humid through the end of the week with dew points hovering in the mid-60s to lower 70s, meaning it will feel quite sticky across the area right into the start of the weekend. The high dew points also mean there will be plenty of moisture for storms to work with. Bouts of heavy downpours will occur at times throughout the week and localized flooding may be possible late this week.

The pattern will start to break down Saturday when we see some drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, helping to lower the chance for rain and storms. A cold front sweeps through the area Sunday and will lower the humidity after a round of some rain and storms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.