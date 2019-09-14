Stormy night followed by cooler and less humid Saturday

TONIGHT

The risk for rain and storms will continue climbing into the late evening. Rain and storms are likely by midnight and will continue overnight. It will remain humid with heavy rain possible in spots. We will see the rain beginning to let up by early morning. Temperatures will take until about mid-morning Saturday to reach a low in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY

Improving weather is expected through the day Saturday. The morning will still be a little humid and some lingering showers are possible early. Dew points will drop heading into the afternoon and the clouds will begin to break. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny by late-afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday night continues to cool with lows dropping back to the mid-50s overnight. Some overnight fog is also possible. The night stays quiet with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY

We have a fantastic day on tap for Sunday. The humidity will remain at a comfortable level and we will have a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be right around 80°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will be watching another cold front coming Monday. It won’t bring a whole lot of wet weather, just a chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Behind Monday’s front we cool back into the 70s, will have lower dew points, and will have a stretch of some nice days with some sun.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.