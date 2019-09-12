Stormy evening followed by humid night, more storms coming to end the workweek

Occasional storms continue overnight, more storms are likely to end the week. We will need to keep an eye on Friday football games. More info:

TONIGHT

Spotty showers and storms will continue into the night. An isolated gusty storm is possible through the evening. The risk for strong storms fades overnight. Storms will become less numerous in coverage by morning. It will be a very humid night with some pockets of fog possible. Lows drop to the mid-60s.

THURSDAY

We are looking at a lot of clouds around Thursday. This will keep temperatures from surging as high as they did Wednesday. It will still be humid with highs around 80°. The day won’t be as wet but an occasional shower or storm will be possible through the morning and afternoon.

An isolated shower remains possible Thursday evening. It will turn a tad cooler and pockets of fog are also possible through the night. Lows will drop toward the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday starts dry but isn’t expected to end that way. We are looking at partly sunny skies for much of the day. Temperatures will warm back to the mid-80s. Our team will be monitoring a cold front moving into the region by Friday evening. This feature will touch off rain and thunderstorms again. Unfortunately, timing of the storms may impact high school football games across the area. The greatest risk for rain and storms Friday will be the late-evening, around and after 7PM as the cold front approaches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind Friday evening’s cold front comes a touch of relief from the heat and humidity. For the start of the weekend, we will have upper 70s for highs and some lingering showers early Saturday. The slight cool-down won’t last long. More mid-80s are expected into early next week, with more humidity too.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.