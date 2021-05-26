Storms Wednesday, some may be strong

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy clouds this morning. Temperatures are warm in the upper 60s.
Isolated rain and a stray storm possible this morning. The main band of showers and storms moves through in the mid afternoon and early evening. Some storms could reach severe status. High in the lower 80s early afternoon and falling into the 70s late afternoon.
COOLER AND CLEARING TONIGHT
Early shower or storm chance early evening, with skies clearing overnight.
Cooler, with a low in the upper 40s.
SUNNY AND SEASONAL THURSDAY, COLDER THAN AVERAGE FRIDAY
Partly cloudy Thursday night and a low in the upper 40s.
Chilly Friday with a high in the upper 50s and rain showers likely.
Rain Friday night and cool, low in the mid 40s.
DRYING AND WARMING FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Mid 60s for Saturday with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower early.
Mainly sunshine and clouds.
Upper 30s and mostly clear skies Saturday night.
Mostly sunny and seasonal Sunday, with a high in the lower 70s.
Low in the low to mid 40s Sunday night.
Partly sunny and mid 70s for Memorial Day.
Partly cloudy and a low around 50° Monday night.
Mid to upper 70s Tuesday with sunshine and clouds, and a slight shower chance.
