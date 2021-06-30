Storms Wednesday, some may be strong to severe

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Hazy and partly sunny this morning with isolated showers or thunderstorms. It’s warm, temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Humid, with dew points around 70°.

Thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Straight line winds are the primary threat, with downpours possible for localized flooding.

Temperatures in the mid 80s and humid.



EARLY EVENING STORMS TO SHOWERS LATE

Storm chance fades later tonight, but chance for showers will continue. Low in the mid to upper 60s.



STALLED FRONT SOUTH OF US GIVES CONTINUED SHOWERS THURSDAY

Cooler Thursday with scattered showers and a slight chance for thunder.

No severe weather expected. High in the mid 70s. Still a bit humid.

Cooler and less humid Thursday night with scattered showers. Low around 60° for a cooler night.



ISOLATED SHOWERS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH COOLER WEATHER

Spotty shower chance and cloudy for Friday. Cooler, with a high in the low to mid 70s.

Chance for a shower Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 50s. Partly sunny Saturday with an isolated shower chance. High in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy Saturday night and a low around 60°.



FOURTH OF JULY OUTLOOK

The Fourth of July is shaping up to be a really nice day! Warmer, with a high in the lower 80s with sunshine and clouds. Slim chance for a passing sprinkle or light shower.

Partly cloudy for Sunday night fireworks. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Mid 80s for Monday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Low in the mid 60s Monday night with a slight shower chance.

Isolated showers and storms for Tuesday, high in the mid 80s. Mainly cloudy Tuesday night with a slight shower chance. Low in the mid to upper 60s.

Mid to upper 80s Wednesday with a isolated shower or storm chance.