Storms this evening give way to (finally!) a few dry days — Here’s what to plan for this weekend

TONIGHT

Stormy weather will continue through Friday evening as a cold front approaches the Valley. Rounds of downpours and thunderstorms will work through the area. A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of severe wind gusts. Flash flooding remains an elevated risk for the area until the cold front passes tonight. It will remain humid but dew points will start coming down a bit toward morning. Stay weather alert this evening. Rain chances start coming down after midnight with a slight chance of a leftover sprinkle at sunrise. Lows drop to the mid-60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Skies start off with lots of clouds around sunrise. It will still be a little humid early in the morning but drier air will continue working into the region. A stray early morning sprinkle, around sunrise, isn’t completely out of the question. Early morning clouds will be exiting the area through the morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny heading into the late morning and afternoon. It will be cooler and much less humid Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Plan for a much cooler night across the area. Temperatures will already be approaching the upper 50s by 11 p.m. in spots so you will want to bring along a hoodie or jacket for any evening plans. Overnight lows drop to the middle 50s under mainly clear skies. A little patchy fog is also possible.

Sunday

Sunday will be another beautiful day! Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs return to the upper 70s to near 80°. Dew points remain low, so humidity won’t be a factor. Skies will be mostly to partly clear Sunday night with lows in the middle to upper 50s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern heads back toward stormy weather early next week. A warm front lifts through the area Monday. That will bring an increase in clouds and humidity along with a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. We will be monitoring the remnants of what is currently Tropical Depression Fred. That system will pull some tropical moisture inland as it lifts northward toward our region. This will increase rain chances Tuesday with scattered rain and storms expected. The remainder of the week will be warm and humid with chances for spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms the remainder of the workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.