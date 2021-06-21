Scattered afternoon storms Monday, some could be strong

MONDAY OUTLOOK

A warm and muggy morning. Temperatures in the lower 70s and dew points near 70°.

Another humid day with thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. Severe storms are possible with strong winds and downpours the primary threat.

High today in the low to mid 80s and humid.

Shower chance for late afternoon and this evening.



UNSEASONABLY COOL TUESDAY

Cooler and less humid overnight into Tuesday. Chance for an overnight shower. Low in the lower 50s.

Cooler and less humid Tuesday. Slight chance for a stray morning sprinkle. Cloudy, then clearing for sunshine in the afternoon. High only in the upper 60s Tuesday.

Clear and actually chilly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Low dropping into the mid 40s!



WARM WEATHER RETURNS MID-WEEK

Warmer for Wednesday with sunshine and clouds. High in the low to mid 70s for a cool and pleasant day. Low to mid 50s Wednesday night and patchy clouds.

Warming back up for pool weather Thursday.

High Thursday in the mid 80s and sunshine.

Lower 60s Thursday night and partly cloudy.



AFTERNOON SHOWERS FRIDAY, DAMP SATURDAY

Mid 80s Friday with a few isolated afternoon storms possible with showers. Chance for showers Friday night. Low in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers Saturday with chance for thunderstorms. High in the low 80s.

Showers and possible storms Saturday night, low in the low to mid 60s.

High around 80° Sunday with a few showers around.