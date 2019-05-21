Storms returning and some could be strong — Here’s when to keep alert

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Warmer temperatures returning Wednesday

–A warm front lifts through our area into Wednesday and allows the warmer air to surge back into our region. After another cool morning with lows in the 40s, we will have a fast rise in temperatures. We will be around 70 degrees by noon Wednesday with afternoon highs around 80 degrees. The next several days remain warmer than the average high, which is now around 70 degrees.

2. Tracking thunderstorms with the potential for strong to severe storms

—Wednesday

The Valley is highlighted under the “marginal risk” for strong to severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. That threat level means isolated strong storms are possible across the region. The main threat will be storms capable of producing large hail or strong wind gusts. The majority of the day is going to be dry and partly sunny. The chance for storms doesn’t begin to ramp up until around/after 5 p.m. We will have spotty showers and storms around the area for the remainder of the evening. These will be the hit-or-miss variety, so not everyone may see rain. Any of the storms that develop may be strong with storms tapering off after midnight.

—Thursday

The chance for strong to severe storms is greater on Thursday as we track a cold front moving through the region. Highs will warm to the lower 80s and plenty of moisture will be available to help feed storms. Scattered thunderstorms will begin developing into the early afternoon with storms tapering off Thursday night. At this time, the Valley is highlighted under the “slight risk” category from the Storm Prediction Center, meaning scattered strong to severe storms are expected across the region. The primary threat remains strong wind gusts or large hail. Timing looks like late morning through early evening, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

3. Warm and unsettled this weekend with another chance for stronger storms

–Highs for both Saturday and Sunday are expected to rise into the 80s. Saturday looks like mid-80s with highs Sunday around 80 degrees. Scattered rain and storms are expected for both days as well. Saturday will be another day that the potential for strong to severe storms is elevated. It is still several days out so the forecast may change a bit. We are monitoring conditions closely and will be updating you on the timing and storm threats as new model data becomes available.

Watch the video above for a detailed breakdown of the next seven days including the chance for strong storms and timing of thunderstorms.